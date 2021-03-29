RHOA's Drew Sidora Shades LaToya Ali Over Season 13 Reunion Drama

Spilling the reali-tea!
On Monday, March 29's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester and guest co-host Kym Whitley caught up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora. And, during the exclusive chat, the Bravo personality sounded off on some RHOA reunion drama.
We're, of course, talking about the fake sickness claims surrounding RHOA friend LaToya Ali. While LaToya has assured fans on social media that she was not feeling well ahead of filming the recent reunion, co-star Drew was skeptical about her illness.
"I definitely know that she was not ready for this work," Drew spilled to Justin and Kym. "She was coming up with every excuse and reason—and she wanted her fans to back her up like she can't come—they had to pull her. Like, 'Get out here, girl.'"
Another reason for Drew's doubt? LaToya allegedly "went out with her boyfriend after the reunion was over." She quipped, "Girl was fine! I'm not buying it."
Earlier this month, Andy Cohen confirmed that the RHOA season 13 reunion was in the near future by writing on Twitter, "My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA REUNION! Tweet me your Qs for Porsha, Kenya, Kandi, Drew, Cynthia, Marlo, Latoya & Shamea! Let me know where you're from in the question!"
And, on Thursday, March 25, Andy took to his Instagram story and revealed it was "#RHOA Reunion Day." Thankfully, as Drew teased on Daily Pop, the in-person reunion promises to be an entertaining event.
For Drew's full Daily Pop appearance, including her thoughts on stripper Bolo, watch the video above.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
