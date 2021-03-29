Melbourne Fashion FestivalRoyal FamilyTikTokKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!

Emma Stone Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Love Story With Dave McCary

Emma Stone welcomed her first baby with Dave McCary, a source confirmed to E! News. Scroll on for a recap of the couple's romance.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 29, 2021 4:06 PMTags
BabiesEmma StoneCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Emma Stone Gives Birth to Her First Child

Emma Stone is an actress, an Oscar winner and a producer. And now, she's taking on a new role: mom!

A source told E! News the 32-year-old star recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Dave McCary. Neither the exact birth date nor the child's name were revealed.

The privacy around the birth should come as no surprise to Stone's fans. After all, the Easy A alum never announced the pregnancy. But after photos of Stone baring her baby bump spread online earlier this year, multiple outlets reported the La La Land lead was expecting. Although, Stone had hinted at wanting to start a family before.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she once told Jennifer Lawrence in an interview for Elle. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.'"

Stone has also kept the details of her relationship with McCary private. According to People, the A-lister and Saturday Night Live segment director met when she was hosting SNL in 2016 and tied the knot last fall.

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

For more of a recap of their romance, scroll on.

TheImageDirect.com
Sparking Romance Rumors

While it's rumored that Stone and McCary met in 2016, reports about their relationship didn't start spreading until 2017. In November of that year, the two were photographed walking in New York and taking in a performance of The Nutcracker with SNL cast member Kyle Mooney.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Going Public With Their Relationship

Over the next few years, the couple continued to shield their relationship from the public eye. Although, they started off 2019 by watching the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in L.A.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner
Showing Support

Less than two weeks later, McCary joined Stone at the 2019 SAG Awards, where she was up for her performances in both The Favourite and Maniac.

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Images
Making Memories

The two continued to make public appearances together. Later that year, for instance, they attended a Met Gala after-party, where they snapped a photo with Carey Mulligan.

Joker / SplashNews.com
Enjoying a Day in New York

They were also spotted shopping in the Big Apple in April of that year.

Instagram
Getting Engaged

By the end of 2019, McCary had announced their engagement by posting a photo of Stone wearing a pearl ring on that finger.

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Flashing the Bling

Just a few days later, the Cruella actress was spotted sporting the sparkler at a Saturday Night Live after-party in New York.

Coleman-Rayner
Tying the Knot

In September 2020, the pair generated marriage speculation after they were photographed wearing matching gold bands.

