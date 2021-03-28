Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Baby

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

Mmm whatcha say? Jason Derulo is going to be a dad!

The 31-year-old singer and influencer Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The "Savage Love" musician made the special announcement on Instagram with a heartwarming video compilation of him and his girlfriend smiling from ear to ear over their baby news.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Jason captioned his post on Sunday, March 28.

The social media star also celebrated her pregnancy with a simple and sweet message on her own Instagram page, writing, "Mom & Dad."

Naturally, the couple's friends and followers expressed their love and support in the comments section.

"Congrats omg!! [red heart emoji]," Skai Jackson replied with model Nazanin Mandi responding, "Omg babe congrats [heart-eyes emoji and star emoji]."

Model Jessica Cribbon added, "Omg congratulations to you guys both! This is amazing."

The pair's baby announcement comes a little over a year after they started dating.