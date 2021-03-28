Maya Rudolph's SNL Beyoncé Sketch Will Make You Fall Crazy in Love With Her All Over Again

Watch : Maya Rudolph Says Making "Wine Country" Was "The Most Fun"

Maya Rudolph's Saturday Night Live hosting return did not disappoint.

The 48-year-old actress hosted the NBC sketch comedy show for the second time on Saturday, March 27 and absolutely killed it. Rudolph reprised two fan-favorite recurring impressions, Beyoncé—a role she played several times on SNL when she was a cast member between 2000 and 2007, and Vice President Kamala Harris, a part she debuted as a guest performer on the series in 2019.

She and three former castmates—Tina Fey, Kristin Wiig and Rachel Dratch—also appeared in a prerecorded video that parodies Stanley Kubrick's 1980 cult film The Shining, based on Stephen King's horror novel.

Watch highlights from the episode:

"Hot Ones With Beyoncé":

Maya plays the pop queen in a fictional appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, which sees host Sean Evans interview celebrities as they scarf down spicy hot chicken wings.