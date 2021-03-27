Bad Girls Club Star Deshayla Harris Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

Bad Girls Club alum Deshayla Harris died in one of the three separate shootings that occurred in the Virginia Beach resort area on March 26, E! News can confirm. She was 28.

According to a press release from the Virginia Beach police department, Harris was a bystander at the second shooting incident. She is reported to have died at the scene.

Per authorities, they are working to determine if the three shootings were related and if there are any additional suspects. They all occurred Friday night. A second victim, 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, died in the third shooting of the night. There were no fatalities at the first shooting, however, several people were injured.

At this time, law enforcement has charged and arrested three individuals from the first shooting—22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams of Chesapeake, Va., 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker of Virginia Beach, Va. and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. of Virginia Beach. They've each been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

It's unclear if the police department has arrested suspects in the other incidents.

