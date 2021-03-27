Kylie Jenner's Sexy White Outfit Will Remind You of Sharon Stone's Iconic '90s Look

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

It seems Kylie Jenner has a basic instinct for looking fabulous.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared to channel Sharon Stone from the '90s thriller after she was spotted wearing a sizzling all-white ensemble on Friday, March 26.

That's right, the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought the nostalgia with her effortlessly chic look, which entailed a fuzzy floor-length coat that she paired with a matching turtleneck mini-dress. Giving her outfit more pizzazz, she accessorized with a sparkly silver handbag, dainty hoop earrings and white heels that had silver chain-link straps.

The 23-year-old star's head-turning style statement wasn't the only thing worth noting. Kylie's hair and makeup were just as glam, as she rocked a slicked-back updo and her signature smoky eye with pinky-nude lipstick.

So where did the reality TV personality show off her fashionable outfit? The beauty mogul grabbed a late-night dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. with her friend and singer, Pia Mia.