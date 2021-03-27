Lil Nas X Claps Back at Critics After NSFW "MONTERO" Music Video Sparks Backlash

Watch : Lil Nas X Talks Bright Pink Versace Suit at 2020 Grammys

Lil Nas X's latest music video has gotten many people fired up, but the rapper can take the heat and dish out some of his own.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner clapped back at critics of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which contains religious and sexually explicit imagery. It depicts the star wearing boxer-briefs and thigh-high black patent leather boots, pole-dancing in Hell and then giving the devil a lap dance.

"Y'all saying a gay n---a twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times," Lil Nas X tweeted on Friday, March 26, "like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

He also tweeted, "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."

"The system is targeting kids," one critic tweeted. "Lil Nas X's fanbase is mostly children. They did the same thing with Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana."

Lil Nas X responded, "There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."