The Bachelor Alum Bekah Martinez Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted While Walking With Kids

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez says a stranger sexually assaulted her while she waking a walk with her two children.

The 26-year-old, who competed on the reality show in 2018 and is a mother to 2-year-old daughter Ruth and 9-month-old son Franklin, wrote about her experience on Friday, March 26, in an Instagram post that included a photo of herself standing while wearing a long tie-dyed top and brown shorts.

"I was just out taking a walk, looking like this, pushing my sleeping baby and holding hands with my toddler, when a teenager skateboarded by and grabbed my ass," Bekah wrote. "I felt totally powerless as I screamed at him 'THAT IS NOT OKAY. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU?' I wanted to chase him down and pull him off his skateboard. Punch him in the back. Do something, anything to get through to him that what he did was so wrong. He looked so casual, not even in a rush, as he whizzed on past down the sidewalk, only glancing back when he was a block away."

She continued, "Ruth was so shaken. She kept repeating in her 2-year-old voice, 'you otay, mommy?' I'm not okay. I'm mad. I'm mad that this kid felt bold enough to touch me in the middle of the day, in a neighborhood, with my children by my side. What the f--k is he going to do to a woman when he's an adult in the cover of night?"