Halle Berry Reacts to “Disgusting” Radio Host’s Comments Comparing Her Skin Tone to Toast

Halle Berry is speaking out after a Buffalo, New York, radio host compared Black female celebrities' varying skin tones to toast.

Morning Bull host Rob Lederman was fired from the 97 Rock show this week, after he discussed whether or not he finds certain Black women "attractive" during a segment.

"See we have ours—and I may get into trouble for this—I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive," he said on air on Wednesday, March 24. "So I will never go to a Serena Williams level… But I'm very comfortable at a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through, it can't be..."

A co-hosted asked, "Is Gayle King, that's not your realm?" To which Lederman responded, "No, Gayle King is not even on my toaster level."

On Friday, March 26, Berry slammed the comments as "Disgusting." The Oscar winner wrote on Twitter, "It's ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH."