Kylie Jenner's Latest Wild Look Has Us Doing a Double Take

MAR. 18, 8:30PM
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Red hot.

On Friday, March 26, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a closer look at the striking ensemble she wore to Justin Bieber's album launch party. For the industry event, the mother of one donned a custom cutout bodysuit by LaQuan Smith. The look featured cherry red velvet and sheer material—and Kylie looked more than good.

And it seems that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was also a fan of the outfit as she wrote, "the cherry on top."

You can say that again! Singer SZA also applauded the outfit by commenting, "Uh huh."

This isn't the first time that Kylie has stunned us with a wild look. Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted another memorable ensemble. For the March 25 "photo dump" on Instagram, Kylie impressed her 222 million fans with a revealing Mugler look that included an oversized blazer. She topped off the outfit with black gloves and a pair of heels.

photos
Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

Like we said, Kylie is no stranger to curating jaw-dropping looks. 

Take a closer look at the outfits mentioned above, and other notable styles, by scrolling through the images below!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Cherry Red

Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram, "the cherry on top."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Jaw-Dropping Ensemble

A second look at Kylie's red hot ensemble.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

While out at Justin Bieber's album launch party, Kylie gave a closer look at her LaQuan Smith bodysuit.

Instagram
Sultry Selfies

While hanging out in her closet snapping selfies, Kylie Jenner got fans talking with her revealing look that was partially covered by an oversized blazer. 

Instagram
Vacay Ready

While enjoying a family vacation to the Turks & Caicos, Kylie sported a bright orange ensemble for her day in the sun. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Holiday Cheer

While celebrating Christmas 2020, Kylie and her daughter Stormi Webster were the perfect match in sparkling red dresses. 

Instagram
Red Hot

A new hairstyle and a new outfit allows for a new reason to take a photo. 

Instagram
Best Dressed

Cool mom alert. While dressing up for Halloween 2020, Kylie transformed into an iconic Power Ranger. 

Photographer Group / Splash News
Birthday Suit

Let's kick off the gallery with this super-sexy Balmain bodysuit Kylie wore to celebrate her 19th birthday. Damn, girl!

Instagram
Under Boob Bombshell

The reality star showcased some serious under boob on Instagram in April 2017.

Snapchat
Blue Lips

Kylie's been known for rocking blue hair, but this time she's rocking blue lips, courtesy of her Kylie Lipkit line!

Courtesy of PAPER Magazine / Photos by Erik Madigan Heck
Red Hot

Kylie's Paper magazine shoot had her modeling all kinds of bizarre looks, including this wild red wig.

Instagram
Eye See You

Kylie rocked Coachella in this eye-popping sequined bikini by Discount Universe and completed her racy look with colorful braids.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad to See Me?

Another day, another hair color! This time Kylie went with an orange wig while hanging with Scott Disick.

Instagram
Bikini Babe

Wowzers! Kylie pushed the envelope in this boob-baring, barely-there red bikini with matching red lips.

Holly Heads LLC / Splash News
Teal Tresses

Kylie's all-white ensemble really makes her long teal hair pop.

Instagram
LV Love

Va-va-voom! The E! star flaunts her curves in a cut-out Louis Vuitton monokini and matching head scarf.

Steven Klein/Interview
Bottoms Up

Kylie's racy Interview spread was arguably her sexiest ever! She even bared her butt in cut-out leather pants.

Aficionado Group / Splash News
More Under Boob

Kylie's birthday bodysuit wasn't even her sexiest! The KUWTK star showed major under boob in this keyhole cutout jumpsuit that was skintight and sizzling hot.

Instagram
The Blues

Kylie's ice blue 'do may be our favorite color on her. What do you think?

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Pretty in Pink

Kylie turned head at NYFW in a pink wig.

EVGA/AKM-GSI
Green With Envy

Kylie's green bob may be her most shocking hair color to date.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
Curves Ahead

This high-cut one piece swimsuit flatters Kylie's curves in all the right places and leave very little to the imagination!

Jack-RS-Jul/X17online.com
Blond Ambition

Do blondes have more fun? Kylie should certainly know given that she's basically tied out every hair color!

Kylie Jenner Instagram
Showing Skin

Kylie's strappy bikini is definitely edgy but still super flattering.

Instagram
Lovely Lace

Hot damn! Kylie looked basically naked in this head to toe lace ensemble.

Splash News
Bangin' Bob

Kylie's blue bob with blunt bangs is giving us Pulp Fiction vibes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Gold Standard

Last but not least, we leave you with Kylie killing it on the red carpet in a leggy gold dress with yet another different hairstyle.

Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

