Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Fans Are Convinced His New Tattoo Is a Tribute to Her

Here's why fans think that Travis Barker's new tattoo that says "You're so cool" is a tribute to Kourtney Kardashian. Scroll to see the ink below.

By Kaitlin Reilly Mar 26, 2021 9:48 PMTags
Travis Barker may be so into Kourtney Kardashian, he inked a tribute to her on his body. 

At least, that's what fans are speculating after the blink-182 drummer, who went public with his romance with the Poosh founder in February, was spotted on his Instagram inking a new tattoo onto his thigh that reads "You're so cool." 

The line is from the Quentin Tarantino movie True Romance, which happens to be one of Travis' favorites. He and Kourtney seemingly have a mutual love of the film, as in January, Kourtney shared a few stills from the movie on her Instagram. At the time, Travis commented on the post at the time, you guessed it, "You're so cool." 

However, it's not just their mutual appreciation for the work of Tarantino that has fans raising their eyebrows. Many noted that the handwriting looks similar to Kourtney's penmanship, which she showed off in a sweet note to Travis that the rocker shared on his Instagram Story earlier this month. Fans speculated that a note that Travis shared earlier this week, which read "I love you," was also penned by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Fans shared their theories about Travis' new tattoo in the comments section. One speculated, "Did Kourt write that on you!" Another wrote, "@kourtneykardash your penmanship is impeccable." Another added, "Kourtneys handwriting."

Whether or not this is Kourtney's handwriting, it's clear that the couple, who started out as neighbors in their Calabasas community, is going strong. A source close to the 41 year old told E! News recently, "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened." 

 

And now, he may have the tattoo to prove his true romance. 

