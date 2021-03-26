Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Fans Are Convinced His New Tattoo Is a Tribute to Her

Watch : Khloe Grills Kourtney on Her Love Life to Cheer Kim Up About Hers

Travis Barker may be so into Kourtney Kardashian, he inked a tribute to her on his body.

At least, that's what fans are speculating after the blink-182 drummer, who went public with his romance with the Poosh founder in February, was spotted on his Instagram inking a new tattoo onto his thigh that reads "You're so cool."

The line is from the Quentin Tarantino movie True Romance, which happens to be one of Travis' favorites. He and Kourtney seemingly have a mutual love of the film, as in January, Kourtney shared a few stills from the movie on her Instagram. At the time, Travis commented on the post at the time, you guessed it, "You're so cool."

However, it's not just their mutual appreciation for the work of Tarantino that has fans raising their eyebrows. Many noted that the handwriting looks similar to Kourtney's penmanship, which she showed off in a sweet note to Travis that the rocker shared on his Instagram Story earlier this month. Fans speculated that a note that Travis shared earlier this week, which read "I love you," was also penned by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.