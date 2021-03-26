Justin Bieber Accuses Paparazzi of Shooting Photos Underneath Hailey's Skirt

Justin Bieber is one protective husband.
On Thursday, March 25, he and wife Hailey Bieber went out toThe Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in West Hollywood, Calif. Later, while exiting the club and entering a private bus, paparazzi swarmed the couple, quickly snapping photos—much to Justin's dismay. After they entered and the doors started closing, the 27-year-old singer turned around, opened the doors and confronted the photographers.
Calm but a bit annoyed, he asked, "Are you guys shooting underneath her skirt?"
The photographers rushed to their defense. "Oh my god, please, Justin," said one of them. Another asked, "Why would someone shoot under her skirt?"
As Justin replied, "That's the question, right?"
While one photog wondered "why would we do that?" another said, "Come on bro look at the videos...Hey bro, I hope you have a good night, man. Bro, bro, bro, no one would do that, brother."
A source involved in the incident told E! News that no one was trying to get any up-the-skirt photos. The insider noted that while photographers had to go underneath a curtain barrier set up on the sidewalk to get any shots of the couple, there was no intention of an under skirt shot.
Days before Justin and Hailey's night out, the couple vacationed in Turks and Caicos, where they stayed in a beachfront villa.
Earlier this month, the 24-year-old model paid tribute to her husband of two and a half years on his birthday. She posted photos of the two on Instagram, including one showing them at their second and more lavish wedding ceremony in 2019, with her wearing a white wedding dress and an extra long veil with the words "Till Death Do Us Part" embroidered on it..
"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," Hailey wrote. "Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I'm grateful to be by your side."
Justin responded with a tear face emoji, writing, "I love you baby."
In recent interview with Elle magazine, Hailey talked about being under public scrutiny as Justin's wife. "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide," she said. "I was like, ‘I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my ass.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'"