Everything You Need to Know About Elliot Stabler and Law & Order: Organized Crime

Stabler's coming home.
That is the messaging at the heart of all the promotion for the upcoming premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Why? Well, because the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off will mark Christopher Meloni's return as Detective Elliot Stabler.
Fans have been patiently waiting for the Organized Crime premiere—which will air Thursday, April 1 as part of a crossover event with Law & Order: SVU—ever since the spin-off was announced in March of last year. In case you forgot, Meloni's return to the franchise was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the loss of a showrunner.
Nonetheless, this Thursday will feature an on-screen reunion of longtime co-stars Meloni, who famously played Stabler between 1999 and 2011, and Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running crime procedural. And someone may need to call a bus for us because we are more than excited!
Although a lot has been kept under wraps about the new Dick Wolf-created series, we've compiled a list of everything we know about Thursday's crossover event, especially Organized Crime. Yet, we're not sure we're ready for the "devastating personal loss" that's been teased for Stabler. (More on that later on…)
For a refresher on Elliot Stabler and what's to come for Law & Order: Organized Crime, scroll through the images below!
Be sure to catch the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover event on Thursday, April 1 on NBC.
