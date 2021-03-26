Spider-Man's Tom Holland Proves With Great Power Comes Even Greater Shirtless Pics

Watch : First Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in "Uncharted"

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is looking buff AF.

On Friday, March 26, Tom Holland took to his Instagram Story to share his recent muscle gains.

"I never post s--t like this but it's our last day so f--k it," he wrote alongside a photo of himself shirtless with his trainer. "Thank you @duffygaver for making everything about this job better. Love you pal."

He ended the kind caption with, "Last session. No.72."

Of course, fans went into a frenzy after seeing the snapshot. A stunned fan took to Twitter, writing, "Tom Holland is really just out there looking like that." Added another, "I don't like that he's 24 and I'm 30, and I know I don't need to tell on myself like this, but sometimes I am hit with a very strong urge to teach Tom Holland everything he knows."

While little is known about the plot of the third Spider-Man, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are rumors Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and/or Kirsten Dunst will make appearances.