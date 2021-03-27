Melbourne Fashion FestivalRoyal FamilyTikTokKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Clinique, Becca Cosmetics & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin Mar 27, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty: Get 50% Off Tarte, Clinique, Becca Cosmetics & MoreE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on Tarte mascara, Clinique moisturizers, Becca Cosmetics primers, DHC cleansing oil, and more.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

All the Details on the KVD Beauty Foundation That Went Viral on TikTok

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smooths, and it improves skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a dose of hydration that lasts for 8 hours. This formula is ideal for dry and dry/combination skin types.

$30
$15
Ulta

Tarte Maneater Mascara

The Tarte Maneater Mascara was an Allure Best of Beauty winner in 2020. This mascara lifts lashes at the root to create an amped-up fullness without flaking or clumping.

$23
$12
Ulta

Becca Cosmetics Backlight Priming Filter

The Becca Cosmetics Backlight Priming Filter has over 400 5-star reviews. It instantly blurs imperfections and creates a lit-from-within glow. The illuminating primer smooths the appearance of skin, creating a smooth canvas for flawless makeup application. 

$39
$20
Ulta

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a cleanser that melts away makeup and dissolves impurities, leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.

$28
$14
Ulta

Becca Cosmetics First Light Primer

Moisturize, brighten, and refresh your complexion with the Becca Cosmetics First Light Primer. This lavender primer applies sheer on most skin tones to smooth and prep for makeup application.

$39
$20
Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is formulated for oily and oil/combination skin types. The oil-free formula softens, smooths, and improves your face. It absorbs quickly and restores balance to oily skin.

$30
$15
Ulta

Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector

The Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector is a targeted, oil-controlling primer that mattifies skin, blurs the appearance of pores, and helps keep makeup perfected for up to 12 hours.

$39
$20
Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly

Clinique's Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly is a lightweight jelly that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves resiliency. The oil-free formula is non-sticky and it doesn't leave any residue after application. The hydrating jelly will give your skin a smooth, clean glow.

$30
$15
Ulta

Becca Cosmetics Travel Size Backlight Priming Filter

If you're looking for that lit-from-within glow, but you're not quite ready to commit to a full-size Backlight primer, try out this travel-size version first.

$21
$11
Ulta

While you're shopping at Ulta, check out our favorites from Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern haircare line, which has products that cater to curly hair.

