Why Jessica Simpson Has No Interest Reliving "Triggers" in Britney Spears Documentary

Watch : Jessica Simpson Says Britney Spears Doc Would "Trigger" Her

Jessica Simpson has yet to watch The New York Times docuseries "Framing Britney Spears," and it doesn't look like she ever will.

In a sneak preview of Tamron Hall's Friday episode, the fashion designer explains, "It's one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it's like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I lived it."

"And I know Britney and I know what she went through and it's so hard, because it's so many people's opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we're really just, you know, we are normal, you know?" Simpson shares. "We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up."

Jessica detailed her at-times adversarial friendship with Britney in her memoir, Open Book, the paperback version of which she is promoting now.