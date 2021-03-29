Why Cooks Everywhere Love Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kitchen Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's no place like home for Ree Drummond.

As The Pioneer Woman blogger and Food Network star continues sharing mouth-watering recipes and lifestyle tips with fans, many followers can't help but fall in love with her affordable line of kitchen products at Walmart.

"Plates, bowls and dishes have always been a passion of mine (I don't care about shoes and designer bags, just give me a set of salad plates!), and I've always loved a cabinet full of dinnerware to have a little bit of a 'collected through the years' look," Ree explained to E! News. "I designed my line to have a little bit of a flea market feel, with vintage flowers and beautiful colors, so that it could be mixed and matched and made into a collection all one's own. Cooking is also a passion of mine, so putting together the kind of cookware and cooking tools that I love to use was something near and dear to my heart."

Today, Ree has expanded her line to include fashions, bedding, fabric and more. And as she discovers more and more shoppers across the country using her items, she can't help but feel grateful.

"It brings me so much joy to see my products inside people's homes!" she shared. "To see that my dinnerware is part of their various family celebrations is so special to me—I couldn't ask for more than that!"