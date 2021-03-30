Why Women Everywhere Adore Giuliana Rancic's G by Giuliana Fashion Line

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Good fashion can make anyone feel like a red carpet star.
For nearly 20 years, Giuliana Rancic has been covering the biggest names in Hollywood with E! News. And whether she's reporting live from New York Fashion Week or the Academy Awards, the HSN designer has seen her fair share of looks and trends.
But when given the opportunity to launch her own fashion line with HSN, the red carpet star wanted to create pieces that any woman could feel confident in.
"One of my main goals when I started G by Giuliana was to combine my fashion upbringing with all the fashion knowledge I obtained from being on every major red carpet in Hollywood to fashion week in New York and beyond," Giuliana shared with E! News. "I love to create clothes that are beautiful, well-priced and in a range of sizes from XXS to 3X."
As it turns out, she's accomplished that and so much more.
In addition to becoming a familiar face on HSN thanks to her chic, modern styles, Giuliana recently expanded into the home space by collaborating with interior designer Lonni Paul for august & leo.
With items selling out season after season, it's likely only the beginning for this designer.
"My favorite late-night hobby is to read my reviews on HSN.com. I don't just read them...I take screenshots, make notes and use the feedback to create more pieces that our fashionistas want and love," Giuliana shared. "Nothing makes me happier than when I read a review that says someone feels beautiful and confident wearing my pieces. That always brings me so much joy and puts a huge smile on my face."
Keep scrolling to see some of the many top-selling items shoppers can't get enough of.
G by Giuliana Sleeveless Duster Dress
"This piece doubles as a chic dress to wear on its own and as a cardigan to wear over denim and a t-shirt," Giuliana told E! News. "I wear this most often as a dress because I just love how effortlessly chic and timeless it is."
G by Giuliana Black Label Faux Fur Moto Jacket
Looking for a fun (and cozy) statement jacket? Giuliana has it! In your color choice of black, fuchsia or royal blue, this statement piece can be dressed up or down all year long.
G by Giuliana G-Soft Faux Button Fly Denim Jegging
"These fit like your most comfortable leggings but look like your most stylish jeans," Giuliana explained. "I literally wear these almost every day in different washes. I'm obsessed with how comfortable yet modern these jeans are. A must-try!"
G by Giuliana Printed Legging
Let your leggings be a step above the rest with fun prints like leopard and black como. "These pants fit so well and are so comfortable and stylish," one customer wrote online. "I am always getting compliments on them."
G by Giuliana Fabric Knot Top Tote Bag
"This is a brand new tote I just debuted for the season," Giuliana shared with E! News. "It comes in three fun prints and holds all your necessities. You can knot it to your desired length and wear it over-the-shoulder or as a crossbody. At under $30, it's the perfect tote to freshen up your wardrobe with a pop of print."
G by Giuliana Woven Tank
A woven twill with a titch of stretch gives this tank a crisp yet comfortable feel, while strategic seaming creates a flattering silhouette.
G by Giuliana Tulip-Hem Mesh Dress
"This dress is so incredibly pretty and flattering," Giuliana shared. "I love the fit and stretch which makes it super comfortable as well as fashionable. I wear this dressed up at night with heels or casual with a denim jacket and sneakers during the day. I get compliments every single time I wear it!"
august & leo Velvet Scalloped 3-piece Coverlet Set
But wait, there's more! Giuliana's line with Lonni Paul titled august & leo features chic pieces for your home. Upgrade your bedding with this rich velvet fabric that will bring luxury to the bedroom.
august & leo Set of 3 Moving Flame Candles by Luminara
Perfect for mantles, table tops, bookshelves or windows, these flameless candles create an ambiance any homeowner will love. With Mother's Day right around the corner, this gift is sure to light up her world.
G by Giuliana Dip Dye Jogger Pant
Uniquely dip dyed for an ombré look, these cute and comfy pants are right on trend and exactly what you need if you're working from home in the months to come.
