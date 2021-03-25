Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

Fitness influencer Sommer Ray has a bone to pick with Machine Gun Kelly.
During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the 24-year-old model claimed the musician, née Colson Baker, "kinda cheated" on her with his co-star Megan Fox.
"If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico," she said, adding that he was filming the movie Switchblade Grass with the Jennifer's Body actress at the time. "I waited in the hotel the whole time when he's filming with her and I'm not really thinking anything of it."
She continued, "I thought she was older and like had kids and was married and stuff."
Last May, a source told E! News, "Megan has been working on a movie with Machine Gun Kelly and gotten close to him. They are hooking up and have been for a little while."
When they returned home from Puerto Rico, Sommer says she became convinced Colson and Megan were having an affair after he didn't let her visit the set of his "Bloody Valentine" music video. She recalled, "I asked him why he didn't invite me to the music video and he said COVID restrictions. And then that music video came out and I was like, 'Oh.'"
Sommer remembered another suspicious moment with Colson, describing how the singer would turn off his phone before they went to sleep. At the time, he told her it was because he thought the "vibrations" of his phone were potentially harmful. In retrospect, Sommer believes it was "because Megan was going to call."
Sommer didn't say if she knew they were for sure hooking up at that time, but she says she wouldn't have been hurt if they were, joking, "I'd probably do the same thing. Like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox, like if it was the other way around I probably would be doing this."
Even so, Sommer thought Colson misrepresented their split on social media. She explained, "The thing that's not really fair about it is like he made me—and I probably would have never talked about this because I do not like to talk about this kind of stuff and I don't like to like air people's business, but he went to Twitter and made it seem like I was the devil, like I broke up with him on his birthday."
In fact, he tweeted last April, "she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice," to which Sommer responded, "oh really? i thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts. #fakenews."
Following Sommer's clap-back, Colson added, "i shouldn't have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided."
The model claimed his tweets about their breakup caused her to receive "death threats for like weeks and weeks," because the musician has a "cult following."
It's now all water under the bridge for Sommer, who says she isn't "mad" about his infidelity because they never slept together. According to the influencer, she makes every partner wait at least three months before doing the deed and, as she put it, "Colson just never passed the test."
E! News reached out to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's reps for comment, but didn't hear back.