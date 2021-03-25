Melbourne Fashion FestivalBritney SpearsGia GiudiceKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!
Exclusive

Watch Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Hilarious Blooper Reel for Their Safely Ad

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner recently launched a line of home cleaning and self-care products. Watch their new ad and its blooper reel.

By Corinne Heller Mar 25, 2021 9:20 PMTags
ExclusivesKris JennerKardashiansChrissy Teigen
Watch: Watch Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner's Hilarious Ad Bloopers

Will someone give Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner their own show already?

Teigen may have quit Twitter, but she continues to showcase her sense of humor elsewhere. The model, TV personality and influencer and longtime friend Jenner both brought the laughs while filming ads for their new plant-based home cleaning and self-care product line, Safely. Don't believe us? Just watch the blooper video shared exclusively with E! News.

In the original ad, Teigen presents ideas to Jenner, who expresses her feelings about them using a rubber hand mounted on a stick.

"So here's what I know," the model says in the ad. "To launch a real business, you need three things. One, a kick-ass product. Check. Two, a big celebrity endorsement. Check! And three, a catchy jingle. And, I gotta say, I just so happen to know one of the greatest entertainers of our time. I know this person intimately, inside and out. It's Kris Jenner."

On Thursday, March 25, Teigen and Jenner launched Safety, in partnership with Emma Grede, co-founder of Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel brand. The line includes products such as hand sanitizer, hand soap and laundry detergent.

photos
Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks

"In my DNA is the extremely strong desire to always be cleaning everything," Jenner told The New York Times. "I've done a 180 in the way I identify what clean means to me."

She added, "Poor Khloe, we all have the same gene. If I go over to Khloe's house, she's walking around with a bottle of something, scrubbing, at all times."

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany and Baby Sterling Match Outfits

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

Watch the blooper reel above and watch the pair's Safely ad below:

Shop the full line at getsafely.com.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany and Baby Sterling Match Outfits

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

4

This New Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

5

The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind