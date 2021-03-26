Hey Now, Hey Now! The Lizzie McGuire x ColourPop Collection is What Dreams Are Made Of

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The makeup collaboration we've been waiting for is here!
Although we are still coming to terms with the fact that the Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't happening, ColourPop is here to wipe our tears and save 2021! Today, the cult-favorite cosmetics brand is releasing the Lizzie McGuire Collection, which features everything you need to embody your inner Lizzie and relive the beloved early 2000's Disney show in makeup form. The collection consists of the 12-pan What Dreams Are Made Of eyeshadow palette, a bubblegum-flavored lip scrub, four So Juicy Plumping Glosses, two Glittery Obsessed Glitter Gels and two Pressed Powder Blushes. And everything is under $23!
The collection drops at 10 a.m. PST on ColourPop.com, so set your alarms and grab what you can because this collection will sell out!
'What Dreams Are Made Of' Palette
With shades like "Dear Diary" and "Outfit Rememberer," you'll feel confident enough to take on your version of Kate Sanders! The palette offers a mix of neutral and shimmery bold hues that are perfect for everyday wear.
'Bubblegum Pop' Lip Scrub
Pucker up with this bubblegum flavored lip scrub! Nothing says early 2000's more than a bubblegum flavored lip product and we're here for it.
'Get A Grip' & 'Sing to Me Paolo' Glittery Gels
Finish off your makeup look with some glitter! You can top off your eyes with either of these shimmery shades or add some to your cheeks for an extra touch of fun.
'Dee-Lish!' & 'You Are Magnifico' Pressed Powder Blush Compacts
Whether you naturally blush when you see your Ethan Craft or not, these blush compacts will help you achieve the perfect springtime rosy cheeks look.
'Seriously Cool' & 'Dear Diary' So Juicy Duos
After you use the lip scrub, perfect your pout with these ultra-hydrating lip glosses!
