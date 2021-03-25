Chrissy Teigen Sets the Record Straight on Why She Really Quit Twitter

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Deletes Twitter After Feeling "Deeply Bruised"

Chrissy Teigen has left the building—the building being Twitter, that is.

The Cravings author announced on March 24 that she would no longer use the social media platform, stating in one final thread on Twitter that the "fear of pissing people off" has transformed her into "a different human than I started out here as."

The 35 year old has been a routine target of trolls for years—some of whom have spread conspiracy theories about her and her family—but despite her irreverent, funny tweets that may have suggested otherwise, she wrote she is "sensitive" and has not yet learned "how to block out the negativity."

In a March 25 Instagram post, she further detailed the choice she made to support her mental health, emphasizing that while the "bullying" she's received on the platform hurts, it's not the reason she's no longer participating in the Twittersphere. She wrote, "The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu. But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter's fault - I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it's not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they've reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It's not the platform. It's not the 'bullying.'"