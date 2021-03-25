Kylie Jenner's Surprise Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Watch : Kendall & Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Differences in TikTok Challenge

If you miss one photo dump, you miss a lot.

On Wednesday, March 24, Kylie Jenner surprised her 222 million Instagram followers by dropping an assortment of pictures from various outings.

Sure, the photo of Stormi Webster rocking sunglasses at lunch is adorable. And fans would never say no to another casual bikini photo shoot with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

But perhaps it's one selfie that really grabbed the attention of followers. While hanging out in her closet, Kylie turned up the heat in a revealing Mugler look that was partially covered by an oversized blazer. She completed the ensemble with black gloves and a pair of heels.

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is known to turn heads with her fashion, beauty may be her biggest passion. After finding success with her lip kits, Kylie's beauty empire has only grown to new levels.

"I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model," she previously told Kendall Jenner in an interview for Vogue. "Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed."