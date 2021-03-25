Kristin Davis Responds to Criticism Over Netflix Movie Deadly Illusions

Fans have a lot of feelings about Kristin Davis' new Netflix thriller Deadly Illusions, and she completely understands where they're coming from.
The new movie stars Kristin as Mary, a mother and bestselling novelist seeking a nanny for her young child. She thinks she's found the perfect woman for the job in Grace, played by Greer Grammer. However, soon after Grace arrives, the new nanny seduces Mary—as well as her husband, played by Dermot Mulroney. Red flag number one.
Spoiler alert time: Eventually, Mary discovers Grace isn't who she says to be at all, and that she actually has dissociative identity disorder and acts out as "Margaret," her evil alter. (Not exactly the most accurate depiction of dissociative identity disorder, of course.) In fact, it's Margaret who is ultimately responsible for the murder of Mary's friend Elaine, played by Shanola Hampton.
With super intense sex scenes and lots of nail-biting tension, Deadly Illusions is certainly a wild ride—and one some fans simply couldn't handle! In the comments section of an Instagram pic Kristin shared of her with Dermot and Shanola, one fan wrote, "This movie made me uncomfortable! Only could get through half of it."
The Sex and the City alum took the comment in stride, writing back, "That's ok, i get it!"
While that particular fan didn't finish the creepy film, plenty of others did. One wrote in the comments section, "LOVED IT! Really fun twists and turns! Well done, Kristin." Another added, "Love seeing you in a completely different role! Proud of you lady."
This isn't the first time Kristin, who will next appear in the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That on HBO Max opposite Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, has starred in a Netflix movie. The actress previously starred in Holiday in the Wild, where she played a woman spending Christmas in Africa alongside a new love interest, played by Rob Lowe.
For those who can't handle the intense nature of Deadly Illusions, that Christmas rom-com is always an option. Check out what is coming to Netflix this month here.