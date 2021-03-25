This New Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

Watch : Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First Photo

A new official image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released and the resemblance between the actress and the late royal is downright eerie.

The 30-year-old Twilight alum portrays the Princess of Wales, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, in the upcoming film Spencer. The movie, whose title is Diana's maiden name, is set in 1991 and depicts the princess' Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, during which the princess decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles following much relationship turmoil.

In the new photo, released on Thursday, March 25, Kristen wears a red and green plaid jacket and white top and replicas of Diana's gold wedding band and iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring—the same one William gave wife Kate Middleton. She poses while sitting at a desk, staring at the camera with a determined look.

This marks the second official image from the film and the fourth time the actress has been seen publicly in character. Paparazzi photos of her dressed in the same outfit while on set in Germany surfaced in February.

Filming recently moved to the United Kingdom. Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, is set for release this fall, less than a year before the 25th anniversary of Diana's 1997 death at age 36. Jack Farthing, star of the BBC series Poldark, plays Charles in the new film.