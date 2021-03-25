You Definitely Didn't Know This Two and a Half Men Actress Is Also Part of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle was not the only actress to go royal.

Of course, there was also Grace Kelly, but thanks to a new headline-making interview, fans are realizing there's another member of that unique club. For anyone who's watched seasons nine and 10 of Two and a Half Men, you likely have seen Sophie Winkleman. The England native portrayed Zoey, the woman who turned down the proposal of Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher).

While she was rejecting a ring on screen, behind the scenes, Winkleman had already tied the knot with Lord Frederick Windsor in September 2009, two years before her debut on the hit CBS sitcom. His father Prince Michael of Kent is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin.

Though she is officially in the royal family, according to an interview with Insider, she opted to keep her maiden name since she had already established an acting career. Without a royal title, Hollywood did not catch on.