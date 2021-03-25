Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Adorably Matches Outfits With Newborn Daughter Sterling

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews and their newborn daughter Sterling are already sharing fashion inspo.

Brittany took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 24 to post a sweet pic of herself and the little one wearing matching outfits as they both prepared to call it a night.

"Matching PJs with baby girl is my fav," the 25-year-old fitness influencer captioned the shot, adding pleading-face and two-hearts emojis.

The photo included their legs, and the two of them each appeared to be adorned in similar shades of pink. Sterling was seemingly wearing the same frilly zippered Posh Peanut one-piece that Brittany posted a photo of the tyke rocking earlier this month.

"Ruffle butt," the proud mom captioned her pic of the baby in the outfit back on March 4.

There was a time when the couple, who announced Sterling's birth on Feb. 20, proclaimed they were uninterested in sharing baby pics.