Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Can't "Imagine" Getting Married Again After Divorcing Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson can breathe for the first time, and she's not so sure she wants that to change anytime soon.

The 38-year-old star welcomed Gwyneth Paltrow to her talk show on Wednesday, March 24. During the episode, the American Idol alum wanted to know more about Gwyneth's decision to tie the knot with TV producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018 after having announced her split from first husband Chris Martin in March 2014.

"You've been married for two years," Kelly said. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

The 48-year-old Oscar winner replied, "Probably the hardest thing I've ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again."