Today's Bobbie Thomas and 5-Year-Old Son Starting to "Feel Like Us Again" After Husband's Death

Fashion expert Bobbie Thomas is returning to social media as she continues to grieve the loss of husband Michael Marion.
On March 24, the 46-year-old Today style contributor got emotional during her first Instagram video since saying goodbye to Michael in December after his difficult health battle. She also gave insight into the coping process for the couple's 5-year-old son, Miles.
"Thank you for the outpouring of support... your messages have been comforting and it's made a heartfelt difference during this time," she captioned the footage. "Miles and I are working to establish a new routine, which is hard, but we're slowly starting to resume some of the activities that make us feel like us again."
She continued, "There are going to be so many firsts for us this year, but I feel a little stronger than I did yesterday, and hopeful for the days to come."
In the video, Bobbie shared that losing Michael "doesn't feel real," and that she's been "so lucky to have a little pause where I can take a minute to be with Miles, and family and friends."
Bobbie, who is set to return to HSN on March 25, said she's feeling both excited and nervous to be "jumping back into work." She added that she knows "Michael would be so happy to see me step back into doing what I love."
The TV personality also shared, "The Today show family has been incredible, and I feel so fortunate to be backed by such great people."
Among those offering support in the comments was Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote, "I've been thinking about you constantly. Miss you so much." Bobbie replied, "miss you madly."
In a statement released by Today on Dec. 7, Bobbie expressed that she will be "forever grateful for the time I had" with the attorney, who she wed in 2013. The couple shared their IVF journey before welcoming Miles in 2015.
Michael, who died Dec. 1 at age 42, suffered an ischemic stroke in 2019 and dealt with health issues for the remainder of his life. In her December statement, Bobbie explained that her husband was hospitalized again "due to problems involving several organ systems" that were separate from his previous stroke and also unrelated to COVID-19.