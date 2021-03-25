Lady Gaga's 10 Must-Haves on Set

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Little Monsters rejoice!

Today, Lady Gaga and her cosmetics company Haus Laboratories unveiled their first space, The Studio by Klarna x Haus Labs. In partnership with the global brand Klarna, "The Studio" offers emerging creatives a safe space to foster self-expression and experimentation.

Decked out in state-of-the-art technology, the Los Angeles-based space includes a full sound stage, a glam room and the Klarna Smooth Lounge, which features multiple interactive "moments" to elevate the content creation experience.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the multi-hyphenate star dished on The Studio and her on-set must-haves, from candles to candy to great-smelling hand sanitizer.