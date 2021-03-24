Princess Eugenie's Birthday Photos Prove She's in Baby Bliss With Son August

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her first birthday as a mom.

On Wednesday, March 24, the royal thanked her friends and followers for wishing her a happy 31st birthday, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday... I got the best present I could ask for!!"

She shared two photos of her family of three, in addition to a picture of husband Jack Brooksbank holding their 1-month-old son August Philip.

In the month since welcoming August, Eugenie and Jack have celebrated their first Mother's Day together. She shared a photo of the newborn in their garden, captioning the idyllic image, "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day."

Eugenie is just one of the many members of the royal family expecting a baby in 2021.

On Sunday, her cousins Mike and Zara Tindall welcomed their third baby, Lucas Philip Tindall, who was unexpectedly born in the family's bathroom. Like August, Lucas' middle name is a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.