The Best Air Dry Hair Products to Help You Live Your Best Life

The age-old debate: To air dry hair or heat style your locks? It's all too relatable especially with more time at home. While using various heat tools can you help you achieve a polished look for any occasion in less time, it can also have damaging effects on your mane. But on the flip side, air drying can to lead frizzy, untamed locks, which makes us ultimately resort to our flat iron and curling tools. However, the key to mastering a chic air dried mane is using the correct hair products!

We've rounded up eight products that will allow you to let your hair dry naturally while helping you achieve a shiny, frizz-free hairdo. Whether you have curly, straight or wavy hair, there's a product out there for you!

See below for our top air dry hair products.