Suddenly There Are 3 Russian Dolls on The Masked Singer and Ken Jeong Has Theories

Watch : Kermit the Frog Talks "The Masked Singer" Surprise

The Russian Dolls are multiplying.

It's hard to declare any of the costumes on The Masked Singer to be the most alarming, but the Russian Dolls are certainly up there. They can only really move their legs (if they have them) and their tiny little arms, and their expressions are mostly frozen. Worst of all, they're taking over.

When we last saw them a couple of episodes ago, there were only two of them. Now, in a clip exclusive to E! News, there are three. Could there be more?! Or are we officially looking for a singing trio?

In the clip, Ken Jeong thinks he's got it figured out. He believes that the dolls are three members of The Jackson 5, and when he makes this guess, one of the dolls turns around. Is the doll upset with that guess or is the doll, as guest panelist Joel McHale suggests, backing him up?

It's unclear, but if you've paid attention to the internet since the dolls made their debut, there's a clear answer here.