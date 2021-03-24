Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Well, it looks like we will be staying on our couches this April.

On Wednesday, March 24, Netflix announced its lineup of content for the first full month of spring. As you likely could have guessed, the streaming service has a wide variety of old and new favorites ready to be viewed at any time of the day.

If you're feeling nostalgic, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is going to Harvard in the release of Legally Blonde. In addition, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis explore the pros and cons of having Friends With Benefits.

Netflix will also debut original content, including the highly anticipated documentary titled Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. The project will celebrate the country music legend and her contributions to the country music genre.

And just weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, Netflix will stream Diana: The Interview That Shook the World. The special spotlights Princess Diana's candid discussion in 1995 about her life in the royal family.