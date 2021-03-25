See Aneesa Ferreira's Transformation on The Challenge Over the Years

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

The O.G. has left the Crater.

Aneesa Ferreira is now 0-14 when it comes to MTV's The Challenge and her latest elimination on Double Agents may have been the hardest one for her yet.

In the MTV reality hit's March 24 episode, The Real World vet finally had enough of her fellow competitors criticizing her performance and questioning whether she has what it takes to run T.J. Lavin's final.

"I've been doing this s--t longer than all of you guys," an exasperated Aneesa said. "The first pole wrestle, the first hall brawl, I did this s--t before all of you. I paved the way for half the women that are doing this."

Unfortunately, even though she already secured her gold skull, which qualified her to make it to the final competition, Aneesa was thrown into the elimination against Big T and ultimately lost.

"Losing before the final has been my reality for the last however many seasons," the 39-year-old admitted after her defeat. "This loss feels so different. This is one where I kind of left it all out there. I exceeded my expectations and I don't really care what anyone else thinks."