Get Your Fashion Fix with Francesca and Christian's Picks from The Curated: Episode 1

All the latest looks from Melbourne Fashion Festival.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Mar 23, 2021 11:04 PM
Watch: The Curated | Our picks at Melbourne Fashion Festival

Ready to shop the runway?

Melbourne comes alive for one of Australia's most celebrated style occasions, inviting you witness the latest collections from renowned local and international labels at Melbourne Fashion Festival.

After careful consideration of this season's upcoming trends in The Curated: Episode 1, E! Australia Host Francesca Hung and Christian Wilkins, Host of Radical Fashionism have selected four key looks from the David Jones Gala runway that you absolutely need to invest in, dolls.

Shop the looks below, and see you in the front row!

ROTATE Billie Two Tone Sequin Mini Dress With Long Sleeves

   

$629
David Jones

AJE Savoy Shirt

   

$295
David Jones

DION LEE Natural Stripe Rib Long Sleeve Dress

   

$690
David Jones

MATICEVSKI Calming Blazer

    

$2,100
David Jones

Ready to shop more looks hot off the runway? Get more inspo from the Melbourne Fashion Festival here! 

