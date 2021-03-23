Hailey and Justin Bieber's "Very Affectionate" Trip to Turks and Caicos Will Give Anyone Vacation Envy

Watch : Hailey & Justin Bieber's Road to the Alter

A new season calls for a new getaway!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber helped kick off spring with a picture-perfect getaway far away from Hollywood.

According to an eyewitness, the couple recently enjoyed four nights at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos where they stayed in a beachfront villa.

"They got in some much needed vacation time and seemed to enjoy their stay. They took walks on the beach and a private boat trip to go snorkeling," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They walked on the rocks and looked for crabs and seashells. They swam in the ocean and took naps on the beach. They seem very happy and like they are best friends."

And while it's still sweater weather for much of the United States, Justin and Hailey proved they were ready for the sun as they were photographed in their beach attire. Hailey sported a tie dye bikini as she dipped her toes in the water. As for Justin, he wore navy swim trunks and a baseball cap while hanging out in the sand.