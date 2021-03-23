Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith Making Her Real Housewives "Sad Song" a TikTok Sensation

Gia Giudice is becoming the queen of TikTok thanks to the Fresh Prince.

Earlier this month, the Bravo reality star was reminded of a song she wrote during season three of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

But nearly 10 years after first delivering the "sad song" to her family at sister Milania Giudice's birthday party, Gia wasn't sure why the track was suddenly gaining so much attention and renditions on TikTok. As it turns out, she has Will Smith to thank.

While celebrating St. Patrick's Day, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star used a portion of Gia's song in his social media post when he wrote, "Remembering the time I thought it would be a good idea to make a St. Patrick's Day video alone in a hotel room."

The post then showcased Will in head-to-toe green as he danced on his bed. Thanks to Will, a TikTok trend is alive and well with users using Gia's song for countless scenarios. If you ask the woman behind the lyrics, she doesn't mind the love one bit.