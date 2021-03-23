Katy & OrlandoMelbourne Fashion FestivalJessica SimpsonKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!
Lindsay Lohan Is Going on a Date in Hell on SYFY's Devil May Care

Lindsay Lohan is guest starring in the March 24 episode of SYFY's Devil May Care and we've got an exclusive sneak peek.

Lindsay Lohan is headed to Hell this Wednesday. 

The actress and former beach club owner is lending her voice to SYFY's Devil May Care this week, and she's going on a date! Lohan is playing Ziva, the daughter of a Hell dentist who gets set up on a blind date with Beans (Asif Ali). Beans is a human who has no idea how he got to Hell, but now he's the devil's social media manager and he's looking for love. 

You can watch Beans and Ziva literally run into each other in the exclusive clip below, which turns real sweet as they both kneel down to pick up the dead flowers she's brought him. 

"I heard humans like flowers," she says nervously as she hands him the lifeless bouquet. He's smitten, and asks her on a walk. The devil, voiced by Alan Tudyk, is thrilled. 

"It's a meet cute!" he yells from behind his disguise sunglasses. "Meet cute! Meet cute! Meet cute!" 

You can watch the clip below!

This is the first time Lohan has lent her voice to an animated show since her King of the Hill appearance in 2004. She most recently starred as a werewolf private investigator in the 2019 movie Among the Shadows, and she'll star as a detective alongside Mickey Rourke in the upcoming supernatural thriller Cursed

Devil May Care airs Wednesdays at 11 p.m. on SYFY. 

(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

