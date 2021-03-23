Elevate Your Everyday Makeup Routine with Avani Gregg's New Morphe Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
TikTok star Avani Gregg is the latest digital creator to join the Morphe family!
The limited-edition Morphe x Avani Gregg collection just dropped today, and we are obsessed! The ever-relatable star's collaboration with the beauty retailer features everything you need to rock the latest beauty trends and upgrade your everyday makeup routine. From the 30-shade palette to bronzing must-haves to the perfect lip kits and glosses, there's something for everyone!
Our favorite? The Whoa Glow Face & Body Illuminator that features light-reflecting pearls to help you achieve a mesmerizing glow.
Scroll below to check out the Morphe x Avani collection before it sells out! No complicated TikTok dances required.
Morphe x Avani Gregg For The Bebs Artistry Palette
With 20 bold yet versatile shades for your eyes and face, plus 10 cake liners, this artistry palette is the only palette you'll ever need!
Morphe x Avani Gregg Lil Beb Mini Lip Gloss Kit
We are definitely picking up a few of these kits for when music festivals are a thing again! The three sheer-to-full coverage lip glosses will give you the perfect pout.
Morphe x Avani Gregg Whoa Glow Face & Body Illuminator
With summer around the corner, this body illuminator is a must! Thanks to light-reflecting pearls and silky formula, this body lotion will make you shine bright like a diamond.
Morphe x Avani Gregg Love Me Lip Duo
This must-have duo includes a full-coverage matte lipstick and super pigmented pencil to help you achieve fuller, bolder lips.
Morphe x Avani Gregg Baecation Luminous Bronzer- Hawaii
Everyone will be asking you how your vacation was when you sport this luminous, buildable bronzer!
