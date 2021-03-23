The Unique Way Gwen Stefani Just Honored Fiancé Blake Shelton

Not all heroes wear capes.
In the case of Gwen Stefani, it's her nail technician who made a super romantic tribute to her fiancé Blake Shelton come to life.
On Monday, March 22, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer took to social media to share a photo of her current nail set, complete with butterflies, flowers, cherubs, prayer hands and jewels on top of a bubblegum pink base.
Let's not forget her beautiful engagement ring also gleaming in the snapshot.
The caption reads, "Swipe for a surprise gx," and if you follow directions, with she reveals her thumb's design, which reads, "Blake" above a cherub riding a heart like a horse. The perfect design to honor the country singer that she's madly in love with.
The award-winning couple has been dishing out all the adorable displays of affection since their October 2020 engagement announcement.
During a January 2021 interview with the Today show, Gwen shared how she knew Blake was "the one" when she met him five years ago.
"He's just such a good guy," she said with a smile. "He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds so generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is just my best friend."
The singer continued, "And I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at like, happiness, you know what I mean? For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing and it is a miracle."
So, is there a date for the pending nuptials? Not quite yet. Gwen told Jimmy Fallon during an interview with The Tonight Show that they're waiting to decide on those details given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It's like, Blake, why couldn't you have done it before! Now we can't have a wedding with the pandemic," she said. "It's like sitting around going, ‘OK, drag it out more!'"