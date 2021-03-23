Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKARDASHIANSMelbourne Fashion FestivalVideosPhotosShop E!

Brie Bella Proudly Displays Her "Treasure Marks" After Having Two Kids

One hot mama.

Brie Bella is proudly showing off her post-baby body nearly eight months after giving birth to her and Daniel Bryan's second child, son Buddy Danielson. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Monday, Mar. 22 to show off her abs while also sharing an important message to all the moms out there.

"The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up," the WWE star wrote. "Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!! After my second C section I've been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies. Sometimes it's hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I'm human so picking myself apart happens."

Brie Bella & Birdie's Cutest Pics

Brie continued, "That's why Nikki and I really wanted to create a body wash that every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable you see the words Empowered. Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up. You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I'm showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months @nicoleandbrizee."

Fans were overjoyed about the E! star's body positive message and left loving comments for Birdie Joe Danielson's mama. 

Brie and Nikki Bella's mom Kathy Colace even shared, "You rock Bri. I'm so proud of you. I love my treasured marks from you, Nicole and J. The gift of life."

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see Buddy Danielson's cutest baby pics so far.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Fridays at 7:30 p.m., only on E!
Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

Brie Bella/Instagram
7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

Brie Bella/Instagram
The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Instagram
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Instagram / Brie Bella
Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Nana

"Best gift we got this year," Brie shared with her followers. "Visit from Nana!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Playtime with Mom

Buddy beamed as he spent quality time with mom Brie.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Little Man

In December 2020, Brie shared this photo of herself and her "little man."

 

Instagram
Four Months Old

Alongside this sweet photo of Bryan and Buddy, Brie stated, "Buddy is officially 4 months old!!"

Instagram
Smiling Bright

Brie shared, "I love how one minute they are smiling at you and the next they are sleeping!!"

Instagram
Sleeping Buddy

Buddy looked so peaceful in this sleeping shot.

Instagram
Thankful for Family

"Sooo grateful for family and friends," Brie wrote. "And my friends that are like family so on this special Holiday it feels like home."

Instagram
Sweet as Pie

Buddy couldn't be cuter in this pic from Thanksgiving 2020.

Instagram
More Playtime

In this Nov. 2020 photo, Buddy enjoyed some bonding time with his cousin, Matteo.

Instagram
Cuddles from Buddy

Brie shared in November, "Buddy sleeps soooo well in his #snoo!! Mama always loves his cuddles before his naps!!"

Instagram
Baby Blue Eyes

Brie called Buddy her "best surprise ever" in Nov. 2020.

Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

"And just like that my sweet boy constantly rolls over," the mother of two explained. "He now wants to stare at the world from his tummy!!! #15weeks"

Instagram
Family Throwback

"Can't wait to relive all the special moments again," the E! personality noted. "The season that welcomes Buddy and Matteo into this world starts TONIGHT at 9/8c only on E!"

Instagram
Sunny Smile

Brie shared on Instagram, "Someone wants to say Hi."

Instagram
Almost Ready to Roll

"Buddy's favorite thing to do," Brie wrote alongside this sweet snap. "Trying to think how much longer till he rolls over. What do you Mom's think?????"

Instagram
Generous Genes

Bryan and his lookalikes! Brie pointed out in the caption that her husband has "strong genes."

Instagram
Pre-Total Bellas Throwback

"Can't wait to share this journey with you all on @totalbellas," Brie wrote alongside a number of throwback photos, including this one of her and Buddy right after he was born. "This season is one for the books...we started filming not knowing a pandemic was coming....Nikki and I thought ok looks like we won't be filming this journey but @bunimmurray @eentertainment @wwe figured out the safest way to showcase this twin journey of pregnancy...I can't wait to relive it all again on November 12th 9pm on E!"

photos
View More Photos From Buddy Danielson's Cutest Pics

