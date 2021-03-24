Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Get 50% Off Urban Decay, ZitSticka, StriVectin & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.
Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Urban Decay, ZitSticka, StriVectin, Lancôme and Patchology.
Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.
Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Get a smoother eye makeup application when you use the Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion as a base. It helps ensure a crease-free look and intensifies the color of your eye makeup for up to 24 hours.
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks
if you're self-conscious about wrinkles or stretch marks, you need to add StriVectin to your skincare routine. Their SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate targets 10 types of skin collagen, boosts elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles and stretch marks for youthful-looking skin.
ZitSticka Goo Getter
As soon as a pimple emerges, reach for ZitSticka Goo Getter. Put one of the hydrocolloid patches directly on the zit to absorb fluid and impurities, which shrinks the appearance the blemish.
Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment
Deeply exfoliate and soften your feet with the Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment. The treatment works for 3-7 days to get rid of all the dead skin on the surface of your feet. And, thankfully, the treatment leaves your pedicure intact, so there's no need to worry about your nail polish chipping.
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer
If you think mascara is the first step to full lashes, think again. Start with Lancôme's Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer before you put on your favorite mascara. The primer works as a lash conditioner to nourish and condition eyelashes while maximizing volume.
Urban Decay Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion
This eyeshadow primer preps your lids for perfect makeup application and it has blurring pigments to minimize redness and improve texture. The formula's anti-aging ingredients plump and hydrate the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Urban Decay Eden Matte Eyeshadow Primer Potion
If you're all about the matte makeup look, use the Urban Decay Eden Matte Eyeshadow Primer Potion. This product creates a smooth, creaseless makeup application to ensure that your matte eye shadow lasts all day and all night.
Urban Decay Sin Eyeshadow Primer Potion
If you prefer a subtle shimmer with your eye makeup, try Urban Decay's Sin Eye Shadow Primer Potion before you apply eye makeup. The creamy formula intensifies the color for a more vibrant look and it fills in surface imperfections to give eyeshadow a flawless finish. After the primer dries it exudes a subtle shimmer, which gives a natural sparkle to your eye makeup.
Are you looking for a new moisturizer? Check out Maryse Mizanin's Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer from Volition Beauty.