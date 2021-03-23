Blake Shelton Jokes That This Got Adam Levine "Fired" From The Voice

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Blake Shelton is bringing back all the memories of everything he's been through with Adam Levine.

During The Voice's Monday, March 22 episode, Blake and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson both turned their chairs for 21-year-old contestant Keegan Ferrell, who performed a stirring rendition of Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved."

After the song, Blake attempted to get the contestant on his good side by playing up his friendship with the Maroon 5 frontman, not to mention playing up an invented feud between Kelly and Adam.

"First of all, I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote and sang that song, and I want you to look, for just a second, at this coaching panel," Blake said, referring to himself, Kelly, Nick Jonas and John Legend. "Take note at who's missing, and who's in that chair. Now I'm not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but ... he's gone, and she's sitting there, OK?

Despite Kelly's protestations, Blake kept up with the strategy, and he even somehow managed to get the other coaches to lend a hand. "She has a talk show on the network," John chimed in.