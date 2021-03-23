Rebel Wilson Injured in London Biking Accident Involving Unleashed Dog

After her rocky experience with the recent film Cats, and now her unfortunate run-in with an unleashed dog, Rebel Wilson might be well-advised to steer clear of domesticated animals for the time being.
The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 22 to share a photo of herself icing her left leg after a bicycle accident.
"F--k people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!" she captioned the shot.
After sharing the image, she posted footage of herself enjoying her bike ride through London prior to suffering the leg injury. In the videos, Rebel can be seen wearing a helmet and mask.
"But 20 minutes earlier before the accident I was cycling great!!" she wrote about the footage.
As it turns out, Rebel does know a thing or two about canines. After all, she's the host of ABC's dog-groomer competition series Pooch Perfect, which premieres Tuesday, March 30.
In her most recent film role, the star played Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat in 2019's Cats, an adaptation of the popular stage musical. The Tom Hooper-directed flick underperformed at the box office and was the source of numerous memes at the time.
Luckily, it's unlikely that this setback on her bike will keep the performer from continuing to lead a healthy lifestyle centered on plenty of outdoor exercise.
"You are never really finished with it," Rebel told E! News about her wellness journey during an exclusive interview in November 2020. "I hope everybody out there tries to get a bit healthier, and especially the pandemic, you want a good immune system and to be as healthy as you possibly can."