Thomas Middleditch’s Silicon Valley Co-Star Alice Wetterlund Sounds Off on Sexual Misconduct Claim

Thomas Middleditch's Silicon Valley co-star has weighed in on the recent sexual misconduct accusation he's facing.
Alice Wetterlund said she has "tried to warn" fans about Middleditch's behavior in the past. She spoke out on Twitter on Sunday, March 21, writing, "Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!"
Wetterlund appeared as Carla Walton on the HBO show from 2015 to 2016, while Middleditch portrayed Richard Hendricks from 2014 to 2019.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times published an explosive investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the Hollywood members-only club Cloak & Dagger, including an allegation that Middleditch groped a woman at the club.
Hannah Harding claimed that he came up to her on the dance floor of the "black room" in 2019, when she was 21 years old. The LAT wrote, "Harding said Middleditch made lewd sexual overtures toward her and her girlfriend. She turned him down, but he kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees."
Among those staffers was Cloak's operations manager, Kate Morgan, who told the LAT she asked the club's co-founders, musicians Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson, to ban Middleditch. "They didn't seem to take it seriously," the LAT wrote. Morgan said, "I felt like they dismissed it... I told Adam that he needed to listen, that this was not OK."
Harding showed the Los Angeles Times Instagram DMs she allegedly received from the actor, though E! News has not verified them. Middleditch reportedly wrote, "Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."
Harding told the LAT the co-founders "cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety."
Middleditch's attorney declined to comment on the allegation when contacted by E! News. The actor has not commented publicly.
Ten women, including four former Cloak & Dagger employees, told the LAT that the venue's co-founders ignored sexual misconduct accusations against members.
Patterson wrote in an email to the outlet, "My goal for Cloak & Dagger was to create an atmosphere that would inspire people to be their best and most creative self." An email from Bravin read, "Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible."
Bravin is part of the rock group She Wants Revenge, while Patterson is a Hollywood music producer and has worked on The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Black Mirror and Tully, per IMDb.
Soon after the LAT reached out in January, the pair deleted their social media content and announced Cloak & Dagger was closing permanently, according to the newspaper.
As for Middleditch's former co-star, Wetterlund mentioned him on Twitter him earlier this month as well. "Remember #NotAllMen and we were like ok, fine, but #MostMen and they still argued with us and now there's like three dudes left lmao," she wrote on March 15, adding, "It's like Joseph Gordon Levitt, [Barack] Obama and the guy from the Verizon commercials who ISN'T Thomas Middleditch."
In 2018, the actress described her experience on Silicon Valley as "kind of a nightmare" in part because of T.J. Miller, the actor behind Erlich Bachman.
She tweeted, "TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism."
Wetterlund continued, "I'm pretty open about this, and I don't know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare."'
According to IndieWire, HBO addressed her concerns with the following statement: "While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on 'Silicon Valley,' we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show."
About a month later, Miller responded to Wetterlund's comments on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show, per Variety.
"She may have had that experience, but it's people trying to enter the headlines and get into the media cycle," he said. "It was not my experience that anyone was bullying her or being mean to her."
Miller said, "Truthfully, I felt like it was difficult to work with her because she kept interrupting Zach Woods... during takes and even when she was off camera... Obviously, there was some sort of disconnect because she's saying these negative things about me and then attacking the mostly all-male cast of Silicon Valley."
E! News has reached out to Wetterlund, Patterson, Bravin and Harding for comment.