Lala Kent Shares First Photo of Baby Girl Ocean's Face

Lala Kent's daughter has made her Instagram debut.
On Monday, March 22, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn daughter Ocean's face. In the close-up image of baby Ocean, the little one is seen soundly sleeping while wearing an adorable matching ensemble.
We're, of course, talking about the infant's white and pink, elephant-covered onesie and hat. A fashionista in the making? She is Lala's daughter after all.
Alongside the image, the Bravo personality wrote, "A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst."
While this may be the first image of baby Ocean's face, Lala previously shared a picture following her daughter's arrival. Yet, in the image from her hospital bed—which also served as the name announcement—the baby girl's face was covered.
Fiancé Randall Emmett uploaded the same image, writing, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!"
You can say that again.
The reality TV star and the Hollywood film producer revealed they were expecting their first child together in September of last year. The news came on Lala's 30th birthday, which is why she said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate."
In addition to Ocean, Randall shares daughter London and Rylee with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.
For a closer look at baby Ocean, take a peek at the new photo above.
Binge past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)