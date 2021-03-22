Riley Keough Completes Death Doula Training 8 Months After Brother Benjamin's Passing

Watch : Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Graceland

Less than a year after Benjamin Keough's passing, his sister Riley Keough has finished training to become a death doula.

Ben, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and the grandson of Elvis Presley, died on July 12 at the age of 27. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office later revealed his cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide. In October, Elvis' Graceland announced that Ben had been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at the Memphis estate alongside his family, including his grandfather, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

As Ben's family continues to mourn his tragic death, Riley shared a personal update with her Instagram followers. "Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacred_crossings so I guess I'm an almost certified death doula now hehe," she wrote on March 21. "And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work."