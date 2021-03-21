Sophie Turner Has the Perfect Reaction to Joe Jonas’ Thirst Trap Selfie

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner is totally supportive of her husband Joe Jonas' thirst traps.

On March 20, the Game of Thrones alum took to her Instagram Story to repost a shirtless selfie that Joe snapped in the mirror and shared on his own account. Sophie added text that read "1-800-DIAL-A-DADDY," while also tagging her hubs. She even added a GIF that read "bad dad" in big letters, just to drive the point home.

The Jonas Brother is a literal daddy, too. Sophie and the "Cool" singer, who got married in two separate ceremonies in 2019, welcomed their first child together, a daughter reportedly named Willa, last summer.

While Joe and Sophie have no problem posting pics of themselves to social media, they have yet to share a photo of their daughter. However, in September of last year, Sophie shared several private photos from her pregnancy to her Instagram grid, which included shots of her hanging out in the pool with one of the couple's dogs.