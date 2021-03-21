Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo

Watch : Bella Thorne Joins X-Rated Site OnlyFans

He put a ring on it!

Bella Thorne is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Benjamin Mascolo. That's right, the couple is taking their romance to the next level after the Italian singer proposed over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 20, Benjamin announced the sweet and special engagement news on Instagram.

"She said YES [diamond ring and black heart emoji]," he simply captioned his post, alongside a collage of photos that captured him and Bella celebrating their relationship milestone. Moreover, the 23-year-old actress proudly flaunted her massive pear-shaped diamond ring.

On Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old singer shared a heartfelt video that showed Bella's reaction to the proposal.

"Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," he said, to which she responded with a huge smile on her face, "I love you so much."

"Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Benjamin added, with the former Disney Channel star nodding in agreement, "Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss."